Watch: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost burns mask to celebrate end of COVID health orders

He lit the surgical mask on fire after covering it with lighter fluid.

After more than a year of various COVID health restrictions, the state of Ohio has officially entered the next phase in the coronavirus pandemic by ending health orders overnight.

Just hours before the state’s health orders were lifted, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost posted a 15-second clip on Twitter that shows him taking off a surgical mask, dousing it in lighter fluid and setting it ablaze to the tune of Fire by Jimi Hendrix.

In honor of the expiring health orders: pic.twitter.com/BxqkgeH4MA — Attorney General Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) June 2, 2021

It's important to note, however, that businesses can also still require masks or keep other COVID-19 safety protocols in effect at their own discretion -- so it's best to keep a mask with you even if you're fully vaccinated.

Not fully vaccinated? Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is asking you to continue wearing a mask and following safety measures while indoors.

A select few orders remain in place, namely those mandating face masks at health care facilities and nursing homes. Those facilities -- as well as grade schools -- are also still required to notify residents, students, parents or other relevant parties of any positive or probable COVID-19 cases.