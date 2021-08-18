WATCH LIVE: ODH to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The briefing comes one day after Gov. Mike DeWine held his own news conference, addressing the effects the current state of the pandemic could have on schools.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) will be holding a news conference Wednesday at 1 p.m., addressing the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

You can watch the briefing as it goes live in the video player above or on the WTOL YouTube channel here:

Speaking during Wednesday's briefing will be:

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff

Akron Children’s Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Specialist Dr. Michael Forbes

Mercer Health Director of the Department of Emergency Craig Dues, DO

The department will likely dive deeper into the data that was addressed Tuesday and discuss how the delta variant impacts children.

According to ODH, there were 3,235 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, which is roughly 1,000 more than the week prior.

Tuesday also brought 220 new hospitalizations, bringing the highest single-day reporting in Ohio since Feb. 10, and setting the total number of COVID-19 patients at 1,575, another number not seen since last winter.

Between July 18-31, Vanderhoff said that delta and its sublineages made up almost 90 percent of all COVID-19 infections.

He told Ohioans that the delta variant is more contagious than the cold and flu, though he said it is more harmful.

"The bottom line is that COVID is a very bad virus, even for our children. Without a doubt, vaccination is our best defense," Vanderhoff said Tuesday.