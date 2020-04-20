COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health confirmed Monday there are 1,200 statewide COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities.

WTOL 11, along with partner stations WBNS, in Columbus, and WKYC, in Cleveland, have requested detailed data from the state, including information on the number of cases and deaths in each facility in Ohio. A spokesperson for the ODH said health officials expect to release those numbers on Wednesday.

This comes after Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton signed an order requiring all nursing homes to notify the family of residents when a case is confirmed.

RELATED: 107 confirmed COVID-19 cases among Lucas Co. nursing homes

On Monday, federal officials also announced they plan to start tracking cases at nursing homes nationwide and publicly share information on infections and deaths.

RELATED: Feds to track, publicly share info on nursing home COVID-19 outbreaks

WTOL 11 also reached out to every health department in northwest Ohio, asking for detailed information on cases in each facility in their territory. So far, this is the information provided to us:

WOOD COUNTY:

LUCAS COUNTY

A spokesperson for the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department said the ODH is expected to release updated data on Wednesday.

SENECA COUNTY

A spokesperson for the Seneca County Health Department said the ODH is expected to release updated data on Wednesday.

SANDUSKY COUNTY

Sandusky County Health Department officials said that as of Monday, there were no cases nor deaths in any long-term care facilities in the county.

HENRY COUNTY

Henry County Health Department officials said that as of Monday, there were no cases nor deaths in any long-term care facilities in the county.

HURON COUNTY

Huron County Health Department officials said that as of Monday, there were no cases nor deaths in any long-term care facilities in the county.

HANCOCK COUNTY

Hancock County Health Department officials said that as of Monday, there were no cases nor deaths in any long-term care facilities in the county.

PAULDING COUNTY

Paulding County Health Department officials said that as of Monday, there were no cases nor deaths in any long-term care facilities in the county.

ERIE COUNTY

Erie County Health Department officials said that as of Monday, there was one case under their jurisdiction in Kingston of Vermillion. Although the facility located in Lorain County, the Erie County Health Department is responsible for overlooking it.

Additionally, there was one confirmed case at Commons of Providence.

PUTNAM COUNTY

A spokesperson for the Putnam County Health Department said, "there is one facility that has had an outbreak of COVID-19, however, as we investigate it and receive other reports of cases in our county, the case count may change frequently throughout the day. Any numbers we provide may not be accurate."

The spokesperson added the ODH will provide the data on Wednesday.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context