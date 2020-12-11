Free COVID-19 testing offered in Oak Harbor on Nov. 13

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in northwest Ohio, the Ohio Department of Health is offering pop-up COVID-19 testing at locations in our area and across the state to meet needs.
Anyone can get a no-cost test at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds in Oak Harbor on Nov. 13, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Appointments and referrals aren't necessary and testing sites are available to everyone. The Ohio Department of Health cautions quantities may be limited.
The fairgrounds are located at 7870 OH-163 in Oak Harbor, OH 43449.
More locations will be announced soon and WTOL is dedicated to keeping you informed of all testing opportunities in our area.