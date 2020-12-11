Free COVID-19 testing offered in Oak Harbor on Nov. 13

The Ohio Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing at a pop-up site in Oak Harbor at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds on Nov. 13.

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in northwest Ohio, the Ohio Department of Health is offering pop-up COVID-19 testing at locations in our area and across the state to meet needs.

Anyone can get a no-cost test at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds in Oak Harbor on Nov. 13, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments and referrals aren't necessary and testing sites are available to everyone. The Ohio Department of Health cautions quantities may be limited.

The fairgrounds are located at 7870 OH-163 in Oak Harbor, OH 43449.