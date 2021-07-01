Hospital workers in northwest Ohio receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Some studies show certain people react more to the second COVID-19 shot, but experts say it's nothing to be alarmed about.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Mercy Health respiratory therapist Rachel Eckert is one of the many northwest Ohio healthcare workers who have now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The physicians I work with wanted to be first in line, so that spoke volumes to me," Eckert said.

Following her second shot, Eckert said she had a sore arm, but that's the only reaction she's experienced.

"I've had no responses whatsoever: sleeping well, feeling great, exercising like normal, not even the least bit of soreness," Mercy Health Toledo Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Kevin Casey said.

Casey said some studies have shown that certain people do react more to the second COVID-19 shot, but that it's nothing to be alarmed about.

"There might have been a slight increase in adverse reactions, like a sore arm, maybe a little bit of a fever, in the 24 hours following the second shot more than the first shot," Casey said.

Casey also stressed both shots are needed in order to reach the maximum amount of immunity.

When people get their first shot at Mercy Health locations, their second appointment time frame is scheduled to ensure they receive both.