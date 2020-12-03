CLEVELAND — It took one outbreak of one Washington nursing home to cause more than 60 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the United States, and the state of Ohio is trying to prevent it from happening here.

“One infected resident in one nursing home can be devastating,” says Fred Stratmann, spokesperson for CommuniCare Health. “They failed to act until it was too late.”

Statistics show fatality rate with coronavirus increase with age and some of the most vulnerable people live near one another in nursing homes.

CommuniCare Health has ten nursing homes in Northeast Ohio and 40 facilities across the state.

Stratmann says he understands the danger that just one case can cause in a community.

“We would be failing in our duty and our obligation to care for them if we didn't do everything we could to protect them from any risk of exposure,” says Stratmann. “We stopped visitation yesterday in all of our nursing homes.”

Other nursing homes are taking similar steps to stop the spread, replacing face-to-face visitation with Skype or FaceTime calls instead.

Those who do have to be at the nursing home or assisted living facility, like employees, vendors, physical therapists and nurses, will have to go through required screening.

“An elevated temperature greater than 100.4 degrees, a respiratory issue and cough are the main symptoms that we're looking for,” says Stratmann.

It’s a step beyond what Governor Mike DeWine ordered during a press conference on Wednesday.

“Visitation will be limited to one person per day, we're also ordering nursing homes set up a log, if they don't already have one, of who's in, who's out,” says DeWine. “We have to take rather dramatic steps to do all we can to protect them.”

“We make no apologies in the steps that we're taking because we don't want to have to explain to a family member that their resident has COVID-19,” says Stratmann.

CommuniCare Health has also set up isolation rooms, hand sanitizer stations and medical supplies in their buildings to handle the worse-case scenario.

At this time, they plan to keep the “no visitation” policy until the threat is gone.

RELATED: Ohio Department of Health confirms fourth case of coronavirus in state; Gov. DeWine to issue order on mass gatherings

RELATED: First community spread case of coronavirus found in Ohio

LIST: Northeast Ohio institutions, locations, & events that have been closed, restricted due to coronavirus threat

RELATED: State Department advises all US citizens to 'reconsider travel abroad' due to virus pandemic

RELATED: Wall Street futures down nearly 1,000 after Trump address, other coronavirus news

RELATED: President Trump suspends travel from Europe to US for 30 days over coronavirus

RELATED: NBA suspending season over coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Patient at Warren hospital tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED: MetroHealth adjusts visitation policy amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Coronavirus is driving down the price of flights