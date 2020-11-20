'Now is not the time to give up' Wood County Health Dept. urges residents to limit gathering sizes

Wood County health Commissioner Benjamin Robison says it's estimated that 1 in 50 people in Wood County could be contagious with COVID-19.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Wood County Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison is urging people to limit the number and size of gatherings in light of a rising number of COVID-19 infections in the county.

In an open letter to the community posted online Robison says that 1 in 50 people in the county are estimated to be contagious with COVID-19.

He also says cases in Wood County have increased by 46 percent since Halloween, from 2,695 on Oct. 28 to 3,922 on November 18.

Robison is imploring people to limit gatherings ahead of the holidays to prevent an even bigger surge heading into the end of the year.

Like most counties in Ohio, Wood County sits at a level three (red) on the Ohio Coronavirus Advisory Map. Level three indicates very high exposure and spread.

“As a red county, we are under a state advisory to limit gatherings of any size as much as possible. So I am encouraging you, as much as possible, to gather with just your household and limit your activities to only those things that are essential. This may include going to work, responding to an emergency, accessing medical care, or getting groceries or food from a restaurant,” said Robison in the letter.

He also urged citizens that “now is not the time to give up!” and reiterated the importance of wearing masks, social distancing, staying home when sick and limiting gatherings.

Earlier in the week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine instituted a statewide curfew to last daily from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for 21 days.

Read the complete letter: