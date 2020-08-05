ARCHBOLD, Ohio — The standing stay at home order isn't stopping a local community college from celebrating its 50th commencement ceremony.

Northwest State Community College was one of the first local colleges to plan a digital commencement ceremony after transitioning all of their classes to online only after four days notice.

On Saturday, a pre-produced video will premiere online that all graduates will be able to watch with friends and family together.

"We're sending a packet to the students so they could put a sign up in the yard, they have a hat and the tassel. So there will be some social media activity." said NSCC president Michael Thomson.

The video will include a message from key note speaker Randy Gardner, chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

An in-person celebration will be planned once social distancing restrictions are lifted.

But, leaders at Northwest State knew it was important to make sure their 270 graduates had the chance to cap off their community college careers properly.

"We wanted to put the robes on, we wanted the chancellor to still speak, we wanted them to feel how significant the accomplishment and achievement is." said Thomson.

Northwest State Community College's spring virtual Commencement can be viewed on both YouTube and Facebook at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9.

