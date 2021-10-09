Northwest Ohio pediatrician offices seeing increases in children with COVID

There has been a surge in pediatric COVID-19 cases across the country.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Pediatric COVID-19 cases are going up.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reported 250,000 cases in the U.S. last week. The Ohio Hospital Association reports cases went up 80% last week.

"It's been insane. It's been something that is completely unprecedented that I've seen in eight years," said Dr. Kathryn Davis, a Pediatrician with Monclova Road Pediatrics.

Dr. Davis says her office is inundated with sick kids, booking double and triple the normal amount of patients.

"In the past few weeks we've seen a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in our office and that's amongst the surge of RSV and all of the other kids diseases that you tend to see every year," Dr. Davis said.

She said these illnesses don't usually pop up in the summer, rather the winter.

Dr. Davis fears what the surging COVID cases might mean for hospitals.

"If 1 in every 125 cases are hospitalized with peds, that creates a huge number and a huge burden on our hospital system, and one-third of those go to the ICU," she said.

Chief Medical Officer for Mercy Children's Hospital Dr. R.W. Mills says it's a concern for him too. He says it's not just about open beds, but also staffing constraints.

"Obviously the doctors and the nurses and respiratory therapists have children and as they become sick, unfortunately they have to take time off to take care of those kids," Dr. Mills said.

Dr. Mills says kids who are vaccinated handle COVID better than those who aren't, but obviously those under 12 aren't eligible. He's expecting to see data next month that could change that by early next year.

"To make sure that the safety is there, that the efficacy is there, is going to help everybody in terms of our ability to confidently move forward with when we give these vaccinations and in what time frame," he said.

In the meantime, Dr. Davis says good ventilation, handwashing, social distancing and masking kids helps. She stresses parents make sure those masks fit well.

"Whether that's a surgical mask that you can loop over the ears, double loop so it has a nice seal. Or a multi layer cloth mask that has a good fit," Dr. Davis said.