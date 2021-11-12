Northwest Ohio is becoming a hotspot for COVID

Ten of the 14 worst counties in Ohio for COVID spread are in northwest Ohio. Henry County is third-worst.

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — If we look back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know outbreaks happened at social gatherings, nursing homes or even prisons.

Henry County Health Commissioner Joy Ermie said now the majority of cases are spread all over the community. But there isn't one definitive outbreak they can pinpoint.

She said COVID has played the blame game, but it's not one single person's fault. However, if you don't feel well and you go out in public, you are taking that risk of spreading the virus.

"I think that's the way we're going to stop this, is that we just have to stop giving this virus a host," Ermie said.

She said It also comes down to getting vaccinated. And if you're eligible, getting the booster.

New studies show that vaccine immunity wears off after six months. But Ermie said we don't know when natural immunity wears off, meaning it's still important to get the shot.

"Getting that vaccine is just going to serve as a booster to them," she explained. "So it is essential - especially for those who are immunocompromised, who care for people who are immunocompromised or elderly - to get the vaccine and the booster shot."

The number of hospitalizations is also up from last week. Ermie explained however that hospitals aren't only dealing with more severe cases of COVID.

"They also have a workforce issue," she said. "So, now we're dealing with nurses and doctor staff that are tired after over a year and a half of this and also down a lot of workforce. So, it's going to help us in the long run if we keep ourselves healthy."

Ermie explained getting back to our normal is going to be a new normal.