Northeast Ohio children part of new COVID-19 vaccine trial as delta variant spreads throughout the country

Researchers say the delta variant is more contagious and not fading anytime soon.

CLEVELAND — The delta variant now accounts for nearly 60 percent of all new COVID-19 cases in the United States and researchers say it is more contagious and stronger than other variants.

On the heels of that news, health officials in Mississippi are warning other states after several children remain in the ICU with the delta variant.

“I don't think during this entire time, Northeast Ohio has ever had ten children in the ICUs together. Certainly at Rainbow, the most we've had is two,” said Dr. Claudia Hoyen, Infectious Disease Expert at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

However, Dr. Hoyen says the reason to get vaccinated is so that more younger kids don't get sick. “What you don't want is for there to be a new variant that kids are more susceptible to or that will make them sicker.”

Currently, vaccine trials are happening right in our backyard through Senders Pediatrics in order to make sure kids are protected down the road, that includes one for children 6 months to 5-years-old.

“We have an unbelievable number, about 200 people that want to participate in a trial that we will only be able to enroll 30 - 35 people,” said Dr. Senders. “If we find all of the sudden that covid is starting to kill kids, it's unethical for us not to have a vaccine that is available to vaccinate them. It looks to me from where I sit that we still won't have vaccines available for children under 11 until much later in the fall.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children are less likely than adults to have serious COVID-19 infections. However, in rare instances, they have developed severe cases that led to hospitalization or death.