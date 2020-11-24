Governor DeWine urges schools to crack down on fans at sporting events during the winter season

The governor noted that many schools have already canceled their winter sports programs, but strongly asked that those who have not to take extra precautions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine asked that Ohioans "pull back" on social events and outings in their lives as the Coronavirus once again surges in the state.

The governor addressed the surge-- as well as rates of high-incidence-- by asking people to consider putting a stop to unnecessary trips out of the house, and specifically asking schools to not allow fans at winter sporting events.

"Some schools have suspended winter sports until January. For those that have not suspended sports, we would ask you, when you conduct winter sports, basketball games, whatever, to do so without fans," Governor DeWine said on Tuesday.

DeWine said that while he knows parents and family members want to see their kids play, it provides a safer environment if they do not attend the games. Their absence also allows more of a possibility that the season will be able to continue without cancellation due to exposure, the governor said.

"This is just another opportunity for us to pull back," the governor said. "It allows our student-athletes to continue to play, which, as a parent or grandparent, is the most important thing."