Northwest Ohio hospitals push through staffing struggles; no National Guard members deployed to local hospitals just yet

While there are currently no active guard members working in Toledo hospitals, representatives with ProMedica say they've had staffing concerns since spring.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Hundreds of National Guard members have been deployed at hospitals across Ohio to help in areas where there are staffing shortages.

According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, no guard members are stationed at hospitals here in northwest Ohio.

While there are currently no active guard members working in Toledo hospitals, representatives with ProMedica say they've been experiencing staffing concerns since spring, when many elective procedures started back up and staff members were still dealing with COVID-19.

With healthcare workers being fatigued from the past two years, adjustments have to be made continuously throughout the hospital to care for the influx of patients.

ProMedica has hired nurses from external agencies to come in and fill the gaps.

While guard members are not in Toledo just yet, representatives from ProMedica and Mercy Health said they have been in communication with the Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office to provide staffing numbers.

“At this stage, northwest Ohio is not receiving a deployment, but the governor did make mention he is watching the northwest Ohio area and is concerned. If there is a need, future deployments will be considered,” ProMedica Vice President of Quality and Patient Safety Dr. Brian Kaminski said.

Kaminski said that right now, one out of every five patients at ProMedica are admitted for COVID-19, which impacts all areas of the hospital.

“There really isn’t an area of the hospital that is is not impacted, and even into surgery because some of them end up needing procedures and surgeries. So, it does affect all areas of the hospital," he said.

It’s unclear when or if members of the Ohio National Guard will come to the region's hospitals, but if they do, they’ll be working in mostly non-clinical hospital roles. This means they will do things like transport patients, work with food and turn over hospitals rooms.