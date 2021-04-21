New study suggests wearing a mask is ineffective, but local doctor says hundreds of other studies prove otherwise

After being told to wear a mask everywhere for the past year, what are we supposed to believe? Dr. Brian Kaminski with ProMedica says that it's important not to put all of our faith into just one new study.



"As far as masking goes, there's no shortage of information. So anywhere from social media, to well recognized medical journals, to organized societies have published statements on masking," said Kaminski.



Kaminski also says, there are hundreds of studies that relate to COVID-19 and masking, that prove masks are effective.



"We also observe in those large gatherings where we know that people are close and confined in areas where there's lack of social distance and lack of mask wearing that we observe increased cases of COVID-19 in those situations," said Kaminski.



Kaminski says this study by a doctor with Stanford University goes against the current recommendations found through hundreds of studies.