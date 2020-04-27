COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday marked a long-awaited announcement from Gov. Mike DeWine - the marching orders for starting to get back to work as the coronavirus threat begins to be flattened and decline in the state.

In order for businesses to begin to reopen, they should meet five requirements to get back to work safely, DeWine said. Industry-specific requirements can be found at Coronavirus.Ohio.Gov/ResponsibleRestartOhio

The five general standards that all companies should meet are:

Require face coverings for employees and clients/customers at all times. Conduct daily health assessments by employers and employees (self-evaluation) to determine if "fit for duty." Maintain good hygiene at all times - handwashing and social distancing Clean and sanitize workplaces throughout the workday and at the close of business or between shifts. Limit capacity to meet social distancing guidelines. Establish maximum capacity at 50% of fire code. And use appointment settings where possible to limit congestion.

Starting on May 1, the following timeline is established for the reopening of Ohio:

All medical procedures that don't require an overnight hospital stay can start beginning on May 1. Nonessential medical procedures have been prohibited in Ohio since March 17.

Dentists and veterinarians will also be allowed to reopen on May 1.

Manufacturing, distribution and construction will be allowed to resume on Monday, May 4. All employees and clients will be required to follow safety practices, including wearing masks, conducting daily health assessments and a limited capacity of 50 percent of the businesses' fire code.

General office buildings will be allowed to reopen on May 4. Companies are asked to have employees still work from home as much as possible.

Consumer retail and services will be allowed to reopen on May 12. All employees and customers will be required to wear facial coverings.

