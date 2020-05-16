GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new plan hopes to get Michigan's restaurants and bars back open before the end of the month.

The state's beverage association wants owners to start preparing now. Increased sanitation and daily health screenings are just some of the recommendations.

Leaders say the restaurants they talk to are struggling.

"We are seeing absolute despair, terrified and not knowing what is going to happen," says Scott Ellis with the beverage association.

There is some frustration being directed at the Governor.

"There is no communication, we don't have a plan, we're not hearing the plan, our industry cannot open at the snap of the finger tomorrow we have to order food, we have to order things and we need some notice," says Ellis.

You can look at the guide here.

