TOLEDO, Ohio — Walmart is teaming up with the website Nextdoor to make it easier for neighbors to help each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

The companies are jointly launching a program called "Neighbors Helping Neighbors."

Members of Nextdoor can now request assistance, or offer to help someone in their community with shopping at their local Walmart.

Through the Nextdoor app, or on Nextdoor.com, members can coordinate pickup and delivery of groceries, medications or other essential items.

