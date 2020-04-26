TOLEDO, Ohio — The Neighborhood Health Association (NHA) is working to help some of the most vulnerable people in the community get tested for COVID-19.

The organization is offering both walk-up and drive-through service starting on Monday April 25.

Testing will be done at Nexus Healthcare at 1415 Jefferson Ave. and Navarre Park Family Health Care Center at 1020 Varland Ave.

Testing will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Translation services are also available.

Anyone wanting to get tested will have to call 419-214-5700 to schedule an appointment to get tested. Appointments are mandatory.

Neighborhood Health Association Neighborhood Health Association, Toledo, OH. 805 likes. Learn about the services and care provided at NHA by calling 419.720.7883 or visiting www.nhainc.org.

Not just anyone is able to be tested however.

To be eligible you must have symptoms of coronavirus.

Symptoms include fever, coughing and trouble breathing.

You also have to live in one of the following zip codes:

43602

43604

43605

43606

43607

43608

43609

43610

43611

43620

53528

According to NHA the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting minority groups, including African-Americans and Latinos, especially hard.

Minorities are also being tested for coronavirus at disproportionally lower rates.

The Neighborhood Health Association offers access to quality medical for anyone in need including, family medicine, women’s health, pediatrics, pharmacy services, homeless health care, senior outreach and many other services.

RELATED: Ottawa Co. offering community testing for COVID-19

RELATED: Where can I get my coronavirus testing? Kroger starts its drive-thru swab station on Thursday