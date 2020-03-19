COLUMBUS, Ohio — An employee in the Child Care Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the hospital on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the hospital, the employee recently worked for two days while "largely asymptomatic" and called in sick Wednesday morning after experiencing symptoms. She was immediately tested Wednesday at Nationwide Children's on-site testing center and lab.

The employee worked with two other staff members and 11 children. The staff and families of the 11 children have been notified and were asked to isolate at home for 14 days while they are monitored for symptoms, the hospital said.

"Although no other children are believed to have had contact with this employee, approximately 150 other families whose children are served by the center were notified of these events and will be monitored by the hospital," the hospital said,

The Child Care Center is closed effective immediately and until further notice.

"The hospital will work with these families to offer them support that is most needed and helpful," the hospital said.

"Nationwide Children’s is deeply concerned about all children and staff impacted by this difficult news and will continually monitor and support each child and family. As we embrace our coworkers and their children, we are encouraged that the hospital’s notification and testing protocols worked as intended including our ability to conduct rapid testing on-site," a statement from NCH read in part.

"The staff of Nationwide Children’s are the heart of its mission and everything is being done to ensure employee health and safety so we can continue to care for the children and families that need us."

RELATED: Coronavirus live blog: Trump signs relief package; Wuhan reports no new cases

RELATED: Toledo-Lucas County Coronavirus Update | Mayor Kapzukiewicz declares state of emergency

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus

Cover: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined can.

Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

RELATED VIDEO: