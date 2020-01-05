TIFFIN, Ohio — A Tiffin-based company made a big donation this week to make sure area first responders stay safe.

Wednesday, members of the Seneca County EMA, Tiffin Police Department and Tiffin Fire received a donation of 4,000 two-ply medical surgical masks.

The donation came in from Tiffin's National Machinery and CEO Andrew Kalnow.

Seneca County EMA administrator John Spahr said that although the county isn't desperate for PPE right now, the large donation will definitely help for the future.

"I believe that it lessens the stress on those people at the other end; the first responders. They don't have to concern themselves with, 'Should I use it now, or should I wait until later?' No, if you need to protect yourself, use it. Because we got this nice donation in," Spahr said.

Spahr said the county is always open to any medical-grade PPE donations, and if they have a surplus will return the items if needed.

He said that even though Seneca County has a much smaller population compared to other Ohio counties, the state has done an excellent job in making sure they have the equipment they need.

"And I've been very happy with our apportionment, or our portions of it. I don't feel like we've been left off, the state has done a really great job, I think, of making sure that the right gear goes to the right place," Spahr said.

There is an online initiative called Seneca County Masks, where you can donate homemade masks or sign up to receive one of those cloth masks for free.

