TOLEDO, Ohio — You might not be able to fill the rink or the ballpark, but you can fill in the blanks with this Mud Hens and Walleye activity book.

Released Wednesday on social media, the book comes with excellent timing to help those of all ages at home.

The six page, black-and-white book is perfect for coloring and creativity. There's a word search, a word scramble, a test to see how well you know a popular ballpark song and large pages of Muddy and Cattrick to fill with color.

You can download and print your own copy for free here!

