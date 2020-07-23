MSU will set aside a dorm for students who have virus

The dorm can hold roughly 500 people.

EAST LANSING, Mich — Michigan State University says it will take a residence hall out of regular service and use it for students who test positive for the coronavirus.

Students who signed up to live on campus can move to Akers Hall or return home for a certain period if they become infected.

The dorm can hold roughly 500 people.

Housing spokeswoman Kat Cooper says the Akers strategy could create a housing shortage, although it’s not seen as likely at this time.

MSU students, staff and visitors are required to wear masks on campus.

The fall term starts Sept. 2.

