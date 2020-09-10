Movie theaters, other venues reopen Friday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order two weeks ago to reopen movie theaters and performance venues in Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. — Movie theaters, performance venues, bingo halls, and other entertainment facilities will be allowed to reopen their doors Friday, Oct. 9.

Starting Friday morning, these businesses are allowed to reopen: indoor theaters, cinemas, performance venues, arcades, bingo halls, bowling centers, indoor climbing facilities, trampoline parks and more.

Under the order, indoor gatherings must be limited to 20 people per 1,000 square feet, or 20% of the seating capacity. This puts it at a maximum of 500 people in Michigan's largest venues. In Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, movie theaters can operate with 25 people per 1,000 square feet or 25% of the seating capacity.

Face coverings will still be required.

Movie theaters have been closed since the start of the pandemic in March.

Under the order, the cap on outdoor gatherings has also been raised as long as there is fixed seating. Outdoor venues were limited to 100 people, but now they can have 30 people per 1,000 square feet or 30% of the seating capacity. This means outdoor funeral services can now accommodate more people.

REOPENING DATES FOR GQT, AMC, and CELEBRATION CINEMA

GQT is opening on three consecutive weekends of Friday, October 9, 16, and 23.

Friday, Oct. 9: Holland, MI (Holland 7) and Battle Creek, MI (West Columbia 7)

Holland, MI (Holland 7) and Battle Creek, MI (West Columbia 7) Friday, Oct. 16: Ada-Lowell, MI (Ada-Lowell 5) and Kalamazoo, MI (Kalamazoo 10)

Ada-Lowell, MI (Ada-Lowell 5) and Kalamazoo, MI (Kalamazoo 10) Friday, Oct. 23: Hastings, MI (Hastings 4)

AMC is opening select theaters on Friday, which include:

AMC Grand Rapids 18

AMC Holland 8

AMC Portage Street 10

Celebration Cinema said it would start gradually reopening theaters Friday. First to open include:

Celebration Cinema at Studio Park

Celebration Cinema North GR

Celebration Cinema Rivertown in Grandville

Celebration Cinema Lansing

Celebration Cinema Crossroads in Portage

Cinema Carousel in Muskegon

Theatres openings for Mount Pleasant, Benton Harbor and Celebration South GR are planned to follow in upcoming weeks.

