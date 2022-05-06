American Rescue Plan money available for homeowners

$280 million in federal aid is available to Ohioans who need mortgage assistance and other home-related financial help because of COVID-19 hardships.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired March 11, 2021.

$280 Million in Assistance Available for Homeowners Financially Impacted by the Pandemic

Funding will prevent foreclosures and utility shut-offs

If you are facing foreclosure because you cannot afford your mortgage, or you need help with utility bills and other home-related expenses because of hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is federal aid available to help.

The Ohio Housing Finance Agency is administering $280 million in federal assistance from the American Rescue Plan to help Ohioans who were affected by the pandemic.



The Save the Dream Ohio program provides assistance to eligible Ohio homeowners who are facing foreclosure or cannot afford to pay their mortgage, utility bills or other related housing costs.

“We know there are Ohio families still dealing with the economic impact of the pandemic,” Shawn Smith, Executive Director of the Ohio Housing Finance Agency said in a news release Friday. “The moratorium on foreclosures has ended and if Ohioans are still facing foreclosure, the Save the Dream Ohio may be able to help.”

The program has two components: Mortgage Assistance, which is administered by OHFA, and Utility Assistance Plus, which is administered on OHFA’s behalf by local Community Action Agencies.

Mortgage assistance is available to eligible Ohio homeowners to pay delinquent mortgage payments and/or future mortgage payments for up to six months. While the amount of assistance may vary by household, an eligible household may receive up to $25,000 in mortgage assistance.

Through the Utility Assistance Plus component of the program eligible homeowners can receive up to $10,000 in assistance to pay utility bills, non-escrowed property taxes, and other qualified housing costs. A list of participating Community Action Agencies may be found on the Save the Dream Ohio website.

To be eligible, applicants must be homeowners who have a primary residence in Ohio; must have experienced a financial hardship, loss of income, or increase in expenses related to the pandemic after January 21, 2020; and must meet the program’s annual income eligibility threshold, which is $147,600 for a family of four (a complete income chart can be found on the program website).

Applicants will need to submit a copy of their most recent mortgage statement and most recent tax return or proof of income for the most recent 30-day period with their mortgage assistance application. When completing an application for assistance with utility bills, non-escrowed property taxes, and other housing costs, homeowners will need to provide copies of those bills as well as proof of income.

To learn more about the program visit savethedream.ohiohome.org or call 888-404-4674.

The state of Ohio was awarded $280 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 for the program. The program is expected to continue through September 30, 2025 or until the available funding is depleted.