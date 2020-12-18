More doses of COVID-19 vaccine on the way to Lucas County; process expected to speed up come Jan.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is expecting another 2,700 doses of the vaccine.

TOLEDO, Ohio — More opportunities for first responders to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are on the way to northwest Ohio, as 2,700 doses are expected to arrive at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department next week.

From there, health officials said the process will begin to pick up.

“The faucet will open up faster come January 1, and we should start seeing doses pile into the community,” Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski said.

Zgodsinski compared the process moving forward to the rollout of the H1N1 vaccine, estimating it will take around 30-45 days for the process to become more fluid.

“I think that's why you're seeing, you know, you're not getting 100,000 doses into a community right off the bat,” he said.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, while still waiting for final approval, will help speed up the process. The vaccine is very similar to Pfizer’s, requiring two doses and proving to be about 94% effective.