COVID-19 pop-up testing site at Williams County Fairgrounds on Saturday

No appointment is required. Anyone can show up on Saturday, Jan. 23, to receive a no-cost test from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
MONTPELIER, Ohio — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Montpelier on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Testing will take place at the Williams County Fairgrounds between 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

No appointment or healthcare provider's referral is needed. Anyone can show up on Saturday to receive a free COVID-19 test. However, supplies may be limited.

The Williams County Fairgrounds testing site will be at the Gillette Building located at 619 E. Main St., Montpelier, OH 43543.

For more information on COVID-19 in the state, click here.

