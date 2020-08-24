Free drive-through COVID-19 testing in Monroe on Aug. 26

The site will be at the Mall of Monroe, located at 2121 N. Monroe Street, in the parking lot near the movie theater.

MONROE, Michigan — A free, drive-through COVID-19 testing site will be set up in Monroe, Mich. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The site will be at the Mall of Monroe, located at 2121 N. Monroe Street, in the parking lot near the movie theater.

Anyone can get tested, with our without symptoms, from noon until 6 p.m.

Those who choose to utilize the service must bring a photo ID.

The drive-through event is free for everyone, neither insurance nor a doctor's order are required.

Anyone with questions should contact the Monroe County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 734-240-7860. The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

For more information on COVID-19 from the CDC, click here.