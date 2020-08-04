MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — The Monroe County Health Department reported the first death linked to COVID-19 in the county Wednesday afternoon.

The individual was an elderly, adult male with underlying medical conditions, according to the Monroe County Health Department. The individual was hospitalized on Saturday, April 4 and passed away today at Promedica Bay Park Hospital in Oregon, Ohio.

“On behalf of our community and public health employees, our condolences go out to the family and friends who have lost their loved one. We extend our heartfelt sympathies and prayers to the family who has suffered this loss of life,” Health Officer for the Monroe County Health Department Kim Comerzan said. “Although there are no words that will lessen the family’s grief and the loss to the community, this unfortunate situation is an urgent reminder to every Monroe County resident that we all play a role in protecting everyone’s health,”

