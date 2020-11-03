TOLEDO, Ohio — The Mobile Meals annual Great Chili Cook-Off is being postponed in light of Gov. Mike DeWine's recommendations that non-essential mass gatherings be avoided to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.

The event originally was set for March 21 at the Stranahan Theater & Great Hall and will be rescheduled for a later date.

The proceeds from the cook-off benefit Mobile Meals and the more than 500 community members who depend on the home-delivered meals the agency provides.

During the cook-off, teams compete for the title of “Best Chili in Northwest Ohio” via the Judge’s and People’s Choice Awards. Competitors showcase a variety of chili recipes, from hot & spicy to sweet & tangy. Competition categories include Corporate, Amateur, Restaurant and Media. Those attending will vote for the People’s Choice winner, while the Judge’s category is selected from food experts in our region.

