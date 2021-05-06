Mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit heading to under-served areas of Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and the V-Project are partnering to bring the COVID-19 vaccination to under-served and under-vaccinated parts of the city.
The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department and health department will be staffing a mobile vaccination unit to provide easier access to the vaccine to all members of our community.
The vaccination sites will be administering the "one-time" Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which doesn't require the need for a second dose.
No appointment is required.
Here are the dates and times where you can find the walk-up vaccination sites:
- May 10 - Mott Branch Library, 1010 Dorr St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- May 11 - East Toledo Family Center, 1020 Varland Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- May 12 - Mayores Senior Center, 2 Aurora Gonzales Dr. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- May 13 - Chet Zablocki Rec Center, 3015 Lagrange St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.