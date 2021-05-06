Mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit heading to under-served areas of Toledo

There is no appointment required. The one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered that doesn't require a second dose.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and the V-Project are partnering to bring the COVID-19 vaccination to under-served and under-vaccinated parts of the city.

The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department and health department will be staffing a mobile vaccination unit to provide easier access to the vaccine to all members of our community.

The vaccination sites will be administering the "one-time" Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which doesn't require the need for a second dose.

No appointment is required.

Here are the dates and times where you can find the walk-up vaccination sites: