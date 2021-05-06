x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Coronavirus

Mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit heading to under-served areas of Toledo

There is no appointment required. The one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered that doesn't require a second dose.
Credit: Amy Steigerwald

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and the V-Project are partnering to bring the COVID-19 vaccination to under-served and under-vaccinated parts of the city.

The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department and health department will be staffing a mobile vaccination unit to provide easier access to the vaccine to all members of our community.

The vaccination sites will be administering the "one-time" Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which doesn't require the need for a second dose.

No appointment is required.

Here are the dates and times where you can find the walk-up vaccination sites:

  • May 10 - Mott Branch Library, 1010 Dorr St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • May 11 - East Toledo Family Center, 1020 Varland Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • May 12 - Mayores Senior Center, 2 Aurora Gonzales Dr. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • May 13 - Chet Zablocki Rec Center, 3015 Lagrange St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.