Mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines? Some people are doubling up in hopes to broaden their protection

TOLEDO, Ohio — There are reports going around claiming that some people, after receiving one COVID-19 vaccine, are returning for a different type of vaccine for their second shot.

For example, maybe you got a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine back in the spring, and you think by getting a Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the summer, you'll be double protected against the delta variant, the most recent strain of the coronavirus spreading across the country.

So, is mixing vaccines safe, and does it actually work?

Dr. Brian Kaminski with ProMedica said he does not recommend people doing this yet because it hasn't been studied.

"We don't know what the true effects will be as it relates to adverse reactions, side effects, or really whether or not it offers any higher degree of protection than the safe, effective vaccine that we already have," said Dr. Kaminski.

For those who want to be protective from the delta variant, Dr. Kaminski said the best thing you can do is get one of the vaccines that are on the market right now.