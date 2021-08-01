Michigan school workers, police next in line for COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced this week the vaccine will be made available to school workers, law enforcement and everyone over the age of 65 who wants it.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — Michigan school workers and law enforcement could be getting the vaccine as soon as Monday.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement Wednesday as the state is said to be sitting on a surplus of vaccine.

Tecumseh Public Schools is poised to receive the vaccine.

"The majority of the people in our school system are excited about the vaccine," superintendent Rick Hilderley said.

Less than a month into the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, school teachers will soon have the option to get their shot. He says he received notice from the Lenawee County Health Department Wednesday that it will be available soon.

Teachers can sign up for the vaccine now but it's not clear exactly when and where they will get the shot.

"People are very ready to get their names on that list," he said, "and to get into the schedule. I think it will help everyone feel better about being here."

Hilderly says Tecumseh is still offering virtual programs but he says nearly 70 percent of students are back to learning in person.

And while he said there hasn't been any COVID-19 transmission inside the district's buildings, his teachers long for a normal schedule.

"Every day is very stressful because teachers are perfectionists and they want to do the best they can for kids," he added.

Police, which were left off the first phase of emergency workers, will be next in line as well.

Lenawee County Sheriff Mark Bevier says they administer first aid often on the job and he's thankful their number is being called.

"Having that extra added security knowing you've been vaccinated is very important," he said, "and I think it does help morale. You know it's been a tough year, it's been a tough year for all of us."