TEMPERANCE, Mich. — All restaurants and bars in Michigan are temporarily closed to dine-in customers per executive order by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The order, issued on Monday as a measure to stop the spread of COVID-19, does not affect carry out and food delivery services.

The establishments closed at 3 p.m. Monday.

The Bedford Diner in Temperance, a family-run American diner with a Mediterranean touch, is known for its great food and great service.

"It's just a great place to go. The grandkids love to come here," said Eugene Naujock, a customer.

The restaurant's owner of 8-months, Maurice Moussa, said that the temporary closure will put a dent in his life both personally and business-wise, but he understands why the order was given.

"I'm going to struggle a little bit, indeed. But precautions need to be taken. I don't want anyone to be sick to come over here or someone comes over here healthy and gets sick from someone else," he said.

Moussa's revenue has gone down nearly 40% over the last two weeks because according to him, a lot of senior citizens aren't dining out anymore.

To adapt to the executive order, he's planning on having only one waitress to take orders from customers as well as cutting their hours.

"We got our menu for ordering out," said Eugene and Patty Naujock, who'll continue supporting small businesses and service-staff by ordering take out.

"Please remember that when you take out to leave tips for them. It's very important, you know, because that's what they survive on," Patty said.

Moussa's optimistic the state and federal government will support them financially so that they can keep their lights on and put food on the table at home.

"I have full faith and trust."

Bedford Diner will be taking take-out orders.

You can check restaurants and bars that are open for takeout and delivery orders below:

- Shawarmaholic: All locations, business hours may vary.

- White Tower: 1515 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo. Open 24 hours.

- Ping On Restaurant: 525 E Manhattan Blvd, Toledo. Open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Home Slice Pizza: 28 S St Clair St, Toledo. Open on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

- Deet's BBQ: All locations, business hours may vary.

- Georgio's Grill: 5577 Monroe St Suite D, Sylvania. Hours may vary.

If you know of any other businesses that are not on the list, text 419 248 1100.