DETROIT — As Michigan leaders work to slow the spread of coronavirus, there is a glimmer of hope from a man who managed to survive the virus.

Joe Derrico is one of several thousands in the state to recover. He felt his story was important to share, not only to inspire and encourage others - but also to warn of the serious dangers.

"It was pretty rough, it was tough situation," Derrico said.

That's how Michigan native Derrico described his three week battle with the coronavirus.

"I was at a point where I didn't have any control, and I just didn't know what was going to happen," he said.

The 42-year-old, who had been following social distancing guidelines and working for home, started to notice symptoms back on March 30, after shopping at a grocery store in a coronavirus hot spot near Detroit.

"I just started feeling really really wired, almost like dizzy, like I was floating," Derrico said.

A loss of appetite, weight loss, body chills and aches followed, prompting Derrico to visit his doctor in the hopes of getting tested for coronavirus.

"By the time the test came back, I was in a bad stage, I could hardly breath, could hardly walk and I wasn't eating anything", Derrico said.

As his condition worsened, he was rushed to an area hospital where he learned just how aggressive the virus was.

"My kidneys weren't functioning at 100%. This thing was starting to affect my kidneys," Derrico said.

Derrico found himself in a fight that several thousand Michiganders have also experienced, not all surviving. However, after several rounds of IVs and inhalers, he was released from the hospital.

"I'm a believer and I have faith that God is still in control," Derrico said.

His recovery comes as Governor Gretchen Whitmer faces backlash for her efforts to stop others from being hospitalized by the virus, with critics accusing her of stripping them of their constitutional rights, with her restrictive stay-at-home orders.

"The people who are saying it is to strict, are the people who have not been affected by it. But, when you have to go through this, and be stricken by it, you have a whole different perspective," Derrico said.

Derrico said the experience has him appreciating so much more now in life like simply being able to breath. He is thankful he was able to recover because he understands not everyone has, including one of his coworkers who died from the virus.

Derrico plans to undergo testing in a month to see if his body developed anti-bodies to the virus.

