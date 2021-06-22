Michigan lifts COVID-19 health orders, but some restrictions remain in place

At the start of the pandemic, Michigan was a hot spot with COVID-19 cases. Since then, 61 percent of it's residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

MONROE, Michigan — After more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, health orders in Michigan have officially lifted.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer bumped up removing restrictions early after more than 60 percent of residents have at least one dose of the vaccine.

At the start of the pandemic, Michigan was a hot spot with COVID-19 cases.

Since then, 61 percent of it's residents have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

It's been 15 months since health orders went in place in Michigan and all of those are gone starting June 22.

Face masks will no longer be required and capacity limits on indoor and outdoor spaces will increase to 100 percent, according to Whitmer.

A big part of the reason she felt it was time to lift restrictions was because more people are getting vaccinated, while cases and hospitalizations are going down.

Although these health orders are being lifted, health officials say it's not over yet because COVID-19 and variants of it are still prevalent in the state.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is becoming better and better, but it's not gone away and it probably will not entirely go away in the foreseeable future. That being said, we just want everyone to understand and remember that vaccines are readily available," said Chris Westover with the Monroe County Health Department.

With health orders lifting, it's also up to local businesses to choose whether guests wear masks or not.

Westover says he's excited to see things getting better, but health officials are also being cautious.

" I would still expect some people to wear a face mask out of some abundance of caution, whether or not they're unvaccinated or they're just not comfortable without the social distancing and crowded work places," Weber said.

There are still some coronavirus restrictions staying in place, despite Whitmer saying all restrictions are lifted.

Those include:

Jails and corrections facilities

Long-term care facilities

Agricultural settings