Dine-in restaurant ban expected to continue for 2 more weeks, says Michigan Licensed Beverage Association

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Service's restriction on indoor dining in the state is set to expire on January 15.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association said Tuesday it expects the governor to reopen restaurants for dine-in services by February 1.

The association posted on Facebook that it talked with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and she will have an announcement at her press conference Wednesday related to bars and restaurants reopening.

"The reopening would likely take place beginning February 1, giving owners time to work with supply chain and figure out staffing. It will likely include a limited capacity and curfew, and then possibilities for restaurants that take additional public health measures to have a higher capacity limit.



Although we are disappointed with the idea of being closed for another two weeks, finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel is certainly reassuring," the post reads.

The governor's office has not officially announced a press conference for Wednesday as of Tuesday evening.

