Michigan officials say the state needs thousands more ventilators

Dr. Joneigh Khladun, the state's chief medical executive, said Monday that Michigan needs "thousands more" ventilators as more people get the virus.

"We have about 1,700 ventilators right now," she said. "We think we will need many more than that--by the thousands--so there's no question we’re going to need an additional five to 10,000 ventilators."

Khladun also said the state will need more medical supplies and trained staff to operate the ventilators. Michigan launched a volunteer website over the weekend a put a call out for medical professionals.

"We encourage medical professionals who are willing and able to sign up. We are truly going to need everyone to chip in and donate their kills and expertise to fight this pandemic," said Khaldun.

Monday's cases

State health officials said Monday coronavirus cases reached 6,498. There were 52 new deaths reported, making the death toll 184.

The number of cases within the Michigan Department of Corrections rose to 78.

At this point, the state has not started reporting the number of recovered cases yet.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

