The first two cases of the coronavirus in Michigan tested positive on Tuesday, March 10. In less than a week, that number jumped to 33.

On Saturday, March 14, the federal government said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is no longer required to send positive samples to the CDC for confirmation. All positive tests by Michigan health officials are considered confirmed.

Here is a running tally on how many cases Michigan has and where those cases were reported. Each day's entry will include a list of the cases as well as an updated list of where all the cases are.

SATURDAY, MARCH 14

On Saturday, Michigan officials announced there are eight more positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the total to 33.

Here is where the new cases are:

Detroit, adult man with history of domestic travel and contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Oakland County, man with history of domestic travel.

Oakland County, man with unknown travel history.

Oakland County, woman with history of contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Macomb County, man with no known travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Monroe County, woman with history of domestic travel.

Wayne County, woman with unknown travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Washtenaw County, woman with history of contact with symptomatic person who had international travel history.

The state has 172 Persons Under Investigation (PUI), which means they have been approved for testing. There have been 205 tests that came back negative for COVID-19.

Here is where all the cases are:

Bay County - 1

Charlevoix County - 1

Ingham County - 1

Kent County - 3

Macomb County - 2

Monroe County - 1

Montcalm County - 1

Oakland County - 9

St. Clair County - 1

Washtenaw County - 3

Wayne County - 9

Undetermined - 1

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

State health officials announced 13 more people tested positive for COVID-19. This was added to the 12 existing cases, making the total 25.

Here is where the new cases are:

A man from Bay County with history domestic travel.

A woman from Charlevoix County with history of international travel.

A woman from Detroit with history of international travel, a woman from Detroit with unknown travel history

A man from Macomb County with history of international travel.

Two women and a man from Oakland County, one with history of international travel two with unknown travel history.

A man was Washtenaw County with history of international travel

Two women from Wayne County, one with history of domestic and the other with no history of travel. A woman from Wayne County with a history of contact with a confirmed case.

An man with no additional information on his case at this time

Here is where the cases are:

Bay County - 1

Charlevoix County - 1

Ingham County - 1

Kent County - 3

Macomb County - 1

Montcalm County - 1

Oakland County - 6

St. Clair County - 1

Washtenaw County - 3

Wayne County - 6

Undetermined - 1

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

On Thursday, March 12, the state announced 10 additional cases. This was a jump from the first two cases that tested positive on Tuesday.

A woman from Ingham County with history of travel on a cruise.

Two women from Kent County and one man, all with history of international travel.

A woman from Montcalm with history of international travel.

Two men from Oakland County; one with no travel history and one with domestic travel.

A man from St. Clair County with history of domestic travel.

One woman and one man from Washtenaw County; one with history of domestic travel and one with history of international travel.

Here is where the cases are:

Ingham County - 1

Kent County - 3

Montcalm County - 1

Oakland County - 3

St. Clair County - 1

Washtenaw County - 2

Wayne County - 1

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

On Tuesday, March 10, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the first two presumptive positives cases of COVID-19 in the state.

A woman from Oakland County with recent international travel

A man from Wayne County with recent domestic travel

Here is where the cases are:

Oakland County - 1

Wayne County - 1

The CDC says patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

