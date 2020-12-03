LANSING, Mich. — According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website that is dedicated to coronavirus information, there is a third person in the state who has tested positively for COVID-19.

State health officials have not provided further information yet about this case, but ABC affiliate WXYZ reports the individual is from St. Clair County. The state test will now be sent to the CDC for confirmation.

The first two cases of COVID-19 in Michigan were reported on Tuesday. State officials said there is one case in Wayne County and one case in Oakland County. Both individuals are in the hospital and had a history of travel.

The state's data shows that there are 26 tests pending results, and 97 individuals who tested negative for coronavirus so far.

Michigan.gov

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Tuesday night to help reduce the spread of the virus.

“We are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread of the virus and keep Michiganders safe,” said Whitmer. “I have declared a state of emergency to harness all of our resources across state government to slow the spread of the virus and protect families. It’s crucial that all Michiganders continue to take preventative measures to lower their risk, and to share this information with their friends, family and co-workers.”

RELATED: Gov. Whitmer urges Michiganders to take precautionary steps to slow spread of COVID-19

On March 3, as cases of coronavirus continued to pop up across the country, Whitmer announced the creation of four task forces to combat the spread of the virus. They are:

The COVID-19 Task Force on State Operations, which will oversee all aspects of state operations, including employment and facilities. The COVID-19 Task Force on Health and Human Services, which will cover the provision of medical and human services. The COVID-19 Task Force on Education, which will cover all K-12 public schools, universities and colleges The COVID-19 Task Force on Economy/Workforce, which will cover the general economic impact, workforce, supply chain and business continuity.

Whitmer also activated the State Emergency Operations Center at the end of February to coordinate with state, local and federal agencies to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The emergency operations center will facilitate communication between every branch of government, which are working to address coronavirus.

RELATED: What Michigan is doing to prepare for coronavirus

What are the symptoms and ways to prevent COVID-19?

The CDC says patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.