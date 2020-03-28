LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched a website Saturday where doctors and residents can volunteer their time to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

The governor and health department are calling on medical professionals to help hospitals that are short-staffed that are treating patients for the new virus and residents with a background in public health to assist in contact tracing.

“The time is now to save lives,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “Doctors, nurses, medical assistants – please volunteer where we need you most. You can save lives."

The state will work with hospitals and health systems that are short-staffed to fill gaps if and when necessary.

Whitmer said Michiganders must all work together to flatten the curve and slow the spread of the virus.

"Whether you’re a medical professional looking to volunteer, or someone who can give blood or donate to your local food bank, everyone can help out. We will get through this together," she said.

Whitmer said the state has already seen an "incredible" amount of strength and courage from its residents during a time of uncertainty, whether it's from food and monetary donations or businesses using manufacturing personal protective equipment.

