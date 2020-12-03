DETROIT — A voter participation rally in Detroit that was to feature former first lady Michelle Obama has been canceled due to concerns over the new coronavirus.

When We All Vote says Wednesday that the March 27 event at the University of Detroit Mercy will not be held “out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of attendees and individuals traveling to Detroit.”

The nonpartisan, nonprofit voter advocacy organization says it's exploring options to reschedule the event.

Obama helped launch When We All Vote in 2018 to boost voting.

Michigan officials announced Tuesday night that two people in the Detroit area have tested positive for COVID-19.

