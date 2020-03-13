TOLEDO, Ohio — Mercy Health is now banning people from its facilities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For the health of our patients, visitors, health care providers and communities, we ask that people do not visit our facilities," Mercy officials said. "For mother/baby and pediatric patients, visitors are limited to a designated partner or primary caretaker/guardian (only one at a time). Exceptions will be considered based on end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the patient's care.

"We recognize that this can be disappointing to our visitors, patients and residents, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you or your family. The health of you and our patients is our top priority.The health system remains aligned with current and recent CDC guidelines, which can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/high-risk-complications.html"

On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an order Thursday afternoon prohibiting mass gatherings of 100 people or more in the state of Ohio in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. The governor also ordered schools to close for three weeks starting on Monday.

