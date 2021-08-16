Meijer providing 3rd vaccine dose for immunocompromised

Walk-in appointments are accepted, or eligible patients can text COVID to 75049 to schedule an appointment.

Meijer is now offering a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to those with compromised immune systems, following the CDC's recommendation.

Pharmacies across the Midwest will provide the third dose to those with organ or cell stem transplants, cancer, immunodeficiency, some patients with HIV and people taking immunosuppressing medications.

Walk-in appointments are accepted, or eligible patients can text COVID to 75049 to schedule an appointment. A screening questionnaire will be required to determine eligibility.

Currently, there is no third dose recommendation for those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The CDC is recommending that the third dose matches the dose the patient previously received, if possible.

The Ottawa County Health Department also announced Monday that it will offer a third dose to immunocompromised people.

