OHIO, USA — Michigan-based Meijer announced new policies to help slow the spread of coronavirus on Saturday.

The additional steps are designed to make stores safe for both shoppers and employees.

On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s announced updates to his stay-at-home order.

Stores in the state are now required to limit the number of customers that are allowed in the store. The governor’s order does not set a specific limit but rather asks stores to come up with their own policy, post it and maintain it.

Among the new policies at Meijer stores:

Asking customers to limit the number of shoppers per trip, while understanding that some customers may need additional assistance.

Implementing processes to monitor the number of customers in our stores. This includes managing the number of customers shopping to support proper social distancing practices.

Conducting daily health screenings and temperature checks of team members as they arrive at the store.

Completing installation of protective plexiglass shields at all check lanes and pharmacies in its 248 supercenters and stores.

Adding signage and broadcast announcements inside the store educating customers about proper social distancing.

Temporarily suspending the weekly sales ad beginning April 12 to decrease customer count inside the store.

Meijer had already been taking steps to keep customers safe including marking checkout lanes to keep customers six feet apart and instituting dedicated hours for senior citizens, chronically ill shoppers and essential service workers. Stores were also operating under limited hours for deep cleaning of stores.

WALMART ALSO LIMITING CUSTOMERS

Walmart also started a new policy of limiting the number of customers who can be in the store at the same time on Saturday.

The company is now only allowing five customers in their stores for every 1,000 square feet or about 20% of a store's capacity.

Walmart says a line will be marked at a single entrance to the store and customers will be directed inside one-by-one and counted.

Walmart says their stores are an average of 42,000 square feet which would allow 210 customers in the store at one time.

RELATED: Ohio Coronavirus Update | DeWine asks public to wear homemade masks

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit /coronavirus-covid-19 for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus