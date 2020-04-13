SANDUSKY, Ohio — Ohio's medicinal marijuana dispensaries have been deemed an essential service during the pandemic.

The Forest in Sandusky, operated by Standard Wellness, was the first medicinal marijuana dispensary to open in our region.

Managers said business has actually picked up since coronavirus worries have grown over the last month and a half.

Jessica Bowersox with The Forest said the dispensary sees patients from all over Ohio, including the Cleveland and Columbus area. So, they have taken extra precautions to ensure their visiting patients and staff stay safe.

"There are only two patients allowed in at once. Nobody who is not a patient can be in the waiting room at this time," Bowersox said.

Last week, the Ohio Board of Pharmacy also approved a temporary guideline to allow patients to no longer need to physically enter the dispensaries to pick up their product.

So now, The Forest patients can order over the phone, and then use curbside pickup at the dispensary.

"The exchange is through a bin. A dispensary pro will run their card and ID to verify them, come back in to retrieve their medicine, then take it back out. So it's a pretty easy process," Bowersox said.

The Forest was the first dispensary in our area to implement curbside service, but all of the medicinal marijuana dispensaries in Ohio have been cleared to offer it as well.

