MDHHS investigating COVID-19 cases connected to Faster Horses Festival

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has identified at least 17 cases of COVID-19 in connection with the Faster Horses Festival, which was held July 16-19. The festival is a three-day country music festival held at the Michigan International Speedway in Lenawee County.

The MDHHS says some festivalgoers attended while they were infectious. The health department is encouraging anyone who attended the festival to get tested for COVID-19 if they are not fully vaccinated. Vaccinated attendees who develop symptoms should also receive a test.

“Although we have made great progress with vaccination in our state, the virus continues to circulate in Michigan and across the country,” said. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “Attendees at the festival may have been exposed and are urged to get tested if they are not fully vaccinated or if they develop symptoms."

While those with COVID-19 may have a variety of symptoms or be asymptomatic, the MDHHS recommends getting tested if you have the following symptoms:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

To find a COVID-19 testing site near you, click here.

