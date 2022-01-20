The testing kits will primarily be given to schools, long-term care facilities, jails and homeless shelters.

MICHIGAN, USA — To help manage the COVID-19 surge across Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to begin distributing 300,000 COVID test kits.

These kits will primarily be given to schools, long-term care facilities, jails and homeless shelters.

“Tests are critical in keeping Michiganders safe and controlling the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Whitmer in a press release. “The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will deliver hundreds of thousands of tests to Michiganders in schools, nursing homes, correctional facilities, and to our first responders and local health departments. I applaud their efforts, and I encourage Michiganders to get their vaccine and booster shots, which remain the best way to keep yourself and your family safe.”

This week, over 200,000 tests will be distributed to at-risk groups. Another 100,000 tests will be sent out next week.

Due to high demand for these tests, the MDHHS says they are working to buy and distribute as many tests as possible.

“Antigen and over-the-counter tests allow Michiganders to very quickly determine if they are positive for the virus and take actions to isolate and seek treatment if needed,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “MDHHS continues to work diligently to provide test kits to ensure access to tests for Michiganders as we know testing is an important tool to limit the spread of the virus."

Earlier in January, the MDHHS announced a partnership with select libraries across the state to offer at-home COVID tests as another effort to distribute tests in the state.

MDHHS officials continue to encourage Michiganders to receive the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to help slow the spread of the virus.

To find a testing site near you, click here. For a list of vaccination clinics, click here.

