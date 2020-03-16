MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee City Schools finalized teaching plans Monday as districts across the state are moving their lessons online, complying with official orders.

In order to do that, the district hosted multiple virtual learning sessions for teachers.

Educators were split into two groups; platforms teachers can use to deliver their lesson and different tools to help enhance distance learning.

District officials say their key focus for the foreseeable future is empathy, consistency, and communication.

"Everyday your teacher is going to reach out to you, everyday you may see and hear your teacher. You may have a chance to talk with your teacher everyday. We're making this consistent effort to communicate and have communication loops with our families, with our kids," Maumee City Schools Director of Curriculum Michelle Shafer said.

Shafer says this time away from school is crucial not only to monitor a student's learning, but to monitor their well-being.

She also says their teachers are working to make sure there is a way for students to connect with them throughout the day.

At-home situations may not be as structured as a school when it comes students having questions on their work.

Maumee City Schools will begin handing out laptops for school work on Tuesday, instruction will begin on Wednesday. Information on laptops and meals are available here.

