OREGON, Ohio — Massage studios are gearing up to reopen this Friday now that they've been given the green light by the State Medical Board of Ohio.

Ashley Hirzel is the owner of Open Arms Wellness Center & Yoga Loft in Oregon. The center offers skincare, yoga, meditation and massage, but massage is about 80% of her practice.

She's ready to be back in business.

"There's no wait time. I'm ready. We're rockin' and rollin' on the 15th," she said with excitement.

There will be new changes at her studio including staggered appointments so no client will be passing by one another and 30 minute intervals in between sessions will allow for sanitation.

"Clients will have to call us upon arrival 15 minutes and we will do everything from taking payment over the phone and checking them in and telling them which room to go in down the hall to enter, so they're not even going to see the front desk staff, basically," Hirzel said.

Clients will be required to wear a mask while lying down on the massage table facing upwards, but once they turn over onto their stomach, they will be allowed to take off their mask. They will also have the option to lay on their side while keeping their mask on.

The following are mandatory practices for customers and clients from the Ohio Department of Health:

Ensure minimum of six feet between clients

Social distancing will apply with exception that the distance between the client and employee may be less than six feet

Initiate doorway screening assessment

Ask customers and guests not to enter if symptomatic

Specify hours for at-risk populations (e.g., elderly)

Place hand sanitizers in high-contact locations

Stagger entry of clients and allow sufficient time for disinfection between patients, consistent with existing protocols, as recommended by the CDC

Only clients will be allowed in the establishment for their service, unless client must be accompanied by a caregiver

No walk-in clients, services must be by appointment only

Only individual massages (i.e., no group or couple massages) are permitted

Avoid shaking hands with clients or hugging

Have the client wash and sanitize hands upon arrival or ask clients to use hand sanitizer (per CDC, at least 60% alcohol) before going to the treatment room and ensure that it is applied liberally and properly (similar to washing hands with soap and water method)

The following are recommended best practices for customers and clients from the Ohio Department of Health:

Clients should bring their own water

Provide shoe covers to clients

Ask clients to wait outside in their vehicle or, if not possible, at the entrance of the business with at least six feet between clients until their scheduled appointment

Facial massage—Confirm with the client that they are comfortable with the application of hands-on work to their face; working through their face covering as needed to address sinuses, muscles around the temporomandibular joints, or lymph nodes in this area (if doing lymphatic drainage work), consider using gloves for this part of the treatment. Or, prior to the session, include this type of massage among the work that will not be conducted

Therapists will have to wear masks and if the client requests it, gloves too. They'll also be required to wear gowns or aprons that must be changed in between clients.

"We're going to do everything in our power to make sure everyone feels safe and they're a priority," Hirzel said.

A handful of her staff will be returning for the month of May with another wave coming in June.

Tattoo services can also resume starting Friday, alongside the previously mentioned personal care services such as salons and barbershops.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said by Friday, 90% of Ohio's economy will have been reopened.

On May 1, Ohio started the process of slowly reopening the state's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The first to open were dentists, veterinarians and expanded hospital services. Retail stores were permitted to reopen on Tuesday, May 12 and outdoor dining at bars and restaurants resumes Friday, May 15. Indoor dining is permitted on May 21.

