Masks encouraged, social distancing required in Wood County government buildings

Wood County Commissioners Doris Herringshaw, Craig LaHote and Ted Bowlus offer the following guidance regarding access to Wood County government buildings, effective Monday, Aug. 9:

All people are strongly encouraged to wear a mask in all public areas in county buildings.

All people will be required to maintain 6 feet of physical distance from other people.

Individual county offices may require mask use immediately. Please be prepared by calling the office you need ahead of your visit.

In a news release, the commissioners noted that should the COVID-19 case rate continue to rise, additional steps will be taken to help ensure the safety of visitors and staff.